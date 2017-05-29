Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Five Best Lineup Additions For Week 9

Share this:

Few fantasy baseball lineups are perfect. Sure, you may have a ton of power, but maybe you’re lacking in the batting average or steals department. Or perhaps you have a stable of strong starting pitchers but are thin on relievers who can get you saves.

Fortunately, the waiver wire is a great resource to help you patch up your statistical holes, and this week’s crop of waiver wire adds features several players who can do just that.

Here are our top five waiver wire pickups for Week 9.

Adam Frazier, 2B/OF, Pittsburgh Pirates (35 percent owned in Yahoo! leagues)

Frazier has been very consistent as Pittsburgh’s leadoff man, taking a .340 batting average into Sunday night. He also flashed some pop last week, hitting home runs in back-to-back games against the Atlanta Braves. The power surge likely is an aberration, but Frazier is a solid source of hits and runs and has valuable eligibility at second base.

Brad Hand, RP, San Diego Padres (28 percent owned)

We love ourselves a good closer candidate on the waiver wire, and Hand looks like the latest option for cheap saves. The Padres left-hander closed out back-to-back games against the New York Mets last week and has been the club’s best reliever, posting a 1.93 ERA and 1.00 WHIP through 24 appearances. No, the wins don’t come often in San Diego, but Hand still is worth grabbing.

Justin Bour, 1B, Miami Marlins (54 percent owned)

The secret already might be out on the Marlins slugger, who recently clubbed five homers in a seven-game span to bring his total to 13 on the season. But Bour still is owned in just over half of Yahoo! leagues, while his respectable .277 batting average and .356 on-base percentage suggest he’s more than just a long ball-or-bust guy.

Cameron Maybin, OF, Los Angeles Angels (25 percent owned)

If you’re in the market for stolen bases, do yourself a favor and give Maybin a spin. The 30-year-old outfielder has stormed out of the gate this season with 12 steals through 43 games, tied for second-most in the American League. He even hit a triple and plated three runs Saturday against the Miami Marlins and has hit safely in seven of his last eight games, making him a worthy add for owners lacking speed.

Brad Peacock, SP/RP, Houston Astros (25 percent owned)

Peacock flashed his feathers last Monday by striking out eight Detroit Tigers batters in 4 1/3 innings of play. That strong outing earned him a spot in the Astros’ rotation, as he’ll start Monday against the Minnesota Twins. Peacock owns a microscopic 0.87 ERA in 20 2/3 innings pitched this season, so he’s a quality spot start to kick off the week on the right foot.

