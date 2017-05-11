Ford Performance’s At-Treck Headquarters Is One Seriously High-Tech Trailer

Share this:

If you happened to look at Ford Performance’s at-track headquarters on race weekend, and didn’t know any better, you might confuse it for a giant superhero hideout on wheels.

That’s because the trailer, which Ford Brings to each NASCAR race, is one seriously impressive, high-tech mobile command center.

In a YouTube video posted Wednesday, Ford opened the doors to its station, giving fans a revealing look inside. In addition to communicating with teams, the people working inside the trailer utilize data and cutting-edge technology to help give Ford drivers the tools they need to succeed on race day.

Clearly, what’s going on inside this trailer is making a big difference for the teams Ford supplies parts to. Roush Fenway Racing driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr.’s improvement this season serves as the latest evidence that the Blue Oval is determined to usurp Toyota and Chevrolet as NASCAR’s premiere manufacturer.