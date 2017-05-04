Former Quarterback Tony Romo Will Try To Qualify For 2017 U.S. Open

Share this:

Tony Romo always has enjoyed the game of golf, and now that he’s hung up his helmet for good, he can devote more of his time to perfecting his talents on the links.

And the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback plans to do just that.

Ed Werder tweeted Wednesday that Romo is entered to play in a local qualifier for the 2017 U.S. Open in Aledo, Tex., on May 8.

The 37-year-old is a talented golfer and has attempted to qualify for the year’s second major a few times in the past. Romo played in local qualifiers in 2010, 2011 and 2012, and made the sectional qualifying round in 2010 before having to withdraw due to a scheduling conflict with Cowboys practice.

The retired signal-caller will play in an 18-hole qualifier first, and if he advances will compete in the 36-hole sectional qualifying round to get into the U.S. Open at Erin Hills in Wisconsin.

Romo retired from football and joined the CBS broadcasting team as an analyst on April 4. The oft-injured quarterback played 14 seasons with the Cowboys and never won a Super Bowl.

He will try his hand at raising a different trophy in June, but first, he has to qualify.

The U.S. Open begins June 15.

