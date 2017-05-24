Graco Recalling 25,000 Car Seats That Might Not Protect Children In Crashes

Share this:

You might want to think twice before you strap your child into a car seat.

Graco Children’s products is recalling more than 25,000 child car seats, according to documents posted by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on Wednesday, via the Associated Press. The issue pertains to the seats’ harness webbing, which can break, and might not protect children in the event of a crash.

Expected to start July 17, the recall reportedly comes after the NHTSA discovered the webbing problem through a series of tests. Graco eventually traced the issue back to a single batch of webbing.

The recall affects certain My Ride 65 convertible seats, which were made on July 22, 2014. Affected seats have a tag on the webbing that has a code of 2014/06.

Graco reportedly will replace the harnesses free of charge.

Thumbnail photo via Flickr/Intel Free Press