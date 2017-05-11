Here’s What Danica Patrick Told Ricky Stenhouse Jr. After Talladega Win

Share this:

Tweet







Ricky Stenhouse Jr. has quite the support system.

Not only is he, and Roush Fenway Racing, benefiting from Ford’s increased presence in NASCAR, but Stenhouse also has a girlfriend in Danica Patrick that can relate to how much work he’s put in. Following his win at Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday, his first in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, Stenhouse was joined by Patrick in a festive post-race celebration.

The pair’s kiss in victory lane stole the headlines, but what happened once all the commotion died down?

Stenhouse recently joined NESN Fuel to talk about his triumphant day at Talladega, and offered insight into what Patrick shared with NASCAR’s newest Cup race winner.

Here what he had to say in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Adam Hagy/USA TODAY Sports Images