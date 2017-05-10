Isaiah Thomas Could Be Punished For Game 3 Incident With Wizards Fan

Share this:

Isaiah Thomas’ exchange with a heckling Washington Wizards fan could land him in hot water with the NBA.

The league currently is investigating an incident between the Boston Celtics point guard and a Verizon Center fan, NBA spokesman Tim Frank confirmed Tuesday.

“We are aware and reviewing,” Frank told Boston.com.

The testy exchanged occurred late in Game 3 of Boston and Washington’s second-round NBA playoff series. Video of the incident shows a fan yelling something inaudible at Thomas, who remains calm but at one point appears to respond, “I will (expletive) you up, and you know that.”

The Celtics lost that game badly and also dropped Game 4, evening the series at two games apiece heading into Game 5 on Wednesday night at TD Garden.

It’s unclear when the league will determine a possible punishment for Thomas, but a fine isn’t out of the realm of possibility. Houston Rockets guard Patrick Beverly recently was fined $25,000 for getting into a verbal altercation with an Oklahoma City Thunder fan during their first-round playoff series.

