Isaiah Thomas Talked To Prospect Markelle Fultz About Celtics, No. 1 Pick

It’s only been a few days since the Boston Celtics landed the No. 1 selection in the 2017 NBA Draft, but Isaiah Thomas already has talked to the potential top pick.

Top draft prospect Markelle Fultz went to Washington, just like the Celtics point guard, so the two actually met before Boston knew where it would be picking in June. And Thomas told reporters recently that he spoke to Fultz, but the Celtics All-Star didn’t reveal much besides the fact that the 18-year-old would love to come to Boston if he is the No. 1 pick.

“He’s excited,” Thomas said, per ESPN.com. “I mean, he obviously doesn’t know where he’s going, but … he’s excited about the opportunity.”

Of course, the question that always comes up when talking about the possibility of the Celtics picking Fultz is how the point guard would fit in a backcourt that’s already run by Thomas. But the latter is sure the two could work together.

“He asks questions; I answer them,” Thomas said. “He’s a good friend of mine. If it happens, we’ll figure out how to play together. If not, we’ll go from there.”

The Celtics haven’t revealed much about their draft plans — it’s only been three days after all — so we’ll just have to wait and see if there will be an all-Husky backcourt in Boston in the near future.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images