Jaguars GM Defends Team Picking Up Blake Bortles’ Contract Option

The Jacksonville Jaguars find themselves on the defensive after ignoring the quarterback position in the 2017 NFL Draft and picking up the fifth-year contract option on QB Blake Bortles.

In some ways, the criticism makes sense. Why pick up a big option on a quarterback who completed 58.9 percent of his passes last season with 23 touchdowns to 16 interceptions, complemented by miserable pocket awareness and wonky mechanics?

Well, for Jags general manager Dave Caldwell, it’s about the dollar signs. As The Sports Daily notes, Caldwell on PFT Live pointed to Bortles’ contract in defending the decision.

