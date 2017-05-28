NESN Fuel

Watch Four Cars Taken Out In Massive Late-Race Pileup In Indy 500

by on Sun, May 28, 2017 at 4:07PM
1,815

This year’s Indianapolis 500 had plenty of excitement.

On the first lap after a yellow-flag period caused by Fernando Alonso’s blown engine, four drivers were involved in a massive accident Sunday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Will Power, Oriol Servio, James Davidson and James Hinchcliffe were all collected in a pileup on the back straight on Lap 184.

All four drivers have been medically cleared and released from the infield care center. Despite all the smoke during this incident, this wasn’t the biggest wreck of the day.

Earlier in the race, Scott Dixon was sent airborne in a collision with Jay Howard.

More Stories

NESN Team

© 2017 NESN