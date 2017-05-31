John Clayton Shows Humor By Cracking ‘Ponytail’ Joke Upon Leaving ESPN

Share this:

John Clayton confirmed Wednesday via Twitter that he was let go by ESPN after 23 years with the network, and the longtime NFL reporter took the news of his layoff like a champ.

Clayton expressed gratitude for his time at ESPN, which he described as the second-best relationship of his life behind his marriage. But Clayton’s real mic drop was a tweet poking fun at the old “This Is ‘SportsCenter’ ” commercial (see below) in which he rocks a ponytail and a Slayer T-shirt.

By the way I am keeping the ponytail — John Clayton (@ClaytonESPN) May 31, 2017

The rest of Clayton’s heartfelt ESPN sign-off is below, although this probably — and hopefully — isn’t the last we hear of him covering the NFL.

I guess you saw the news. After 23 years I won't be contributing to ESPN. Two words. Thank you. My bosses and co-workers are the best. — John Clayton (@ClaytonESPN) May 31, 2017

I am well taken care of by ESPN. I have daily show on 710 ESPN Seattle 10 to 12 pacific. I fill in on Sirius on moving the chains. — John Clayton (@ClaytonESPN) May 31, 2017

ESPN has laid off many employees in recent weeks, including several prominent on-air personalities.