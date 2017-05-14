Kawhi Leonard Injury: Spurs Star Leaves Game 1 After Zaza Pachulia’s Dirty Foul

Share this:

The San Antonio Spurs built a double-digit lead in the second half of Game 1 of their Western Conference finals series against the Golden State Warriors. But they’ll have to close it out without their best player, Kawhi Leonard.

Leonard stepped on a teammate’s foot and rolled his ankle in the third quarter Sunday afternoon at Oracle Arena. Warriors center Zaza Pachulia then fouled Leonard by stepping under his shooting space and causing the Spurs star to land on his ankle. This was a dirty play that should’ve resulted in a flagrant foul.

The Warriors went on a 16-0 run after Leonard left the game. The Spurs announced soon after Leonard’s exit that he wouldn’t return.

Leonard missed Game 6 of San Antonio’s second-round playoff series versus the Houston Rockets with an injury to the same ankle.

