Kentucky Derby 2017 Odds: Last-Minute Betting Lines For Favorites, Sleepers

Kentucky Derby day finally is here, and there’s still time to make some last-minute bets.
There was a change in the odds before Saturday’s race, with Always Dreaming pulling ahead of Classic Empire to become the slight favorite. The two horses are neck at +450 and +500, respectively, and McKraken and Irish War Cry come in close behind with +600 odds.
The middle of the pack was shaken up, too, with one of the more notable changes coming from Patch. The one-eyed horse’s odds actually improved from Friday to Saturday despite his disability, as he jumped from +3,300 to +2,500.
Here are the rest of the odds for the 143rd Run for the Roses, courtesy of OddsShark.com.
Always Dreaming: +450
Classic Empire: +500
McCraken: +600
Irish War Cry: +600
Gunnevera: +900
Hence: +1,600
Tapwrit: +1,600
Gormley: +1,800
Girvin: +2,000
Looking At Lee: +2,200
Thunder Snow: +2,200
Practical Joke: +2,200
Patch: +2,500
Irap: +2,800
Battle of Midway: +2,800
Sonneteer: +3,300
J. Boys Echo: +3,300
Fast and Accurate: +4,000
Untrapped: +5,000
State of Honor: +5,000
