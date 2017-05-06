Kentucky Derby 2017 Odds: Last-Minute Betting Lines For Favorites, Sleepers

Share this:

Kentucky Derby day finally is here, and there’s still time to make some last-minute bets.

There was a change in the odds before Saturday’s race, with Always Dreaming pulling ahead of Classic Empire to become the slight favorite. The two horses are neck at +450 and +500, respectively, and McKraken and Irish War Cry come in close behind with +600 odds.

The middle of the pack was shaken up, too, with one of the more notable changes coming from Patch. The one-eyed horse’s odds actually improved from Friday to Saturday despite his disability, as he jumped from +3,300 to +2,500.

Here are the rest of the odds for the 143rd Run for the Roses, courtesy of OddsShark.com.

Always Dreaming: +450

Classic Empire: +500

McCraken: +600

Irish War Cry: +600

Gunnevera: +900

Hence: +1,600

Tapwrit: +1,600

Gormley: +1,800

Girvin: +2,000

Looking At Lee: +2,200

Thunder Snow: +2,200

Practical Joke: +2,200

Patch: +2,500

Irap: +2,800

Battle of Midway: +2,800

Sonneteer: +3,300

J. Boys Echo: +3,300

Fast and Accurate: +4,000

Untrapped: +5,000

State of Honor: +5,000

Thumbnail photo via Jamie Rhodes/USA TODAY Sports Images