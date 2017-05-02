Kentucky Derby Odds 2017: Early Betting Lines, Favorites To Win Race

Share this:

The first weekend of May is fast approaching, and that only can mean one thing: It’s time for the 2017 Kentucky Derby.

The first leg of horse racing’s esteemed Triple Crown will take place Saturday at Louisville’s historic Churchill Downs. But while the race still is four days away, the betting lines already have been released.

So, who has the best odds of entering the winner’s circle? Always Dreaming is the current favorite, but Classic Empire, Gunnevera and Irish War Cry also are strong bets to capture victory.

Here are the odds for all of the horses in the field, via OddsShark.

Always Dreaming — 5/1

Classic Empire — 6/1

Gunnevera — 6/1

Irish War Cry — 7/1

McCraken — 10/1

Gormley — 12/1

Hence –12/1

Girvin — 15/1

Tapwrit –18/1

Battle of Midway — 20/1

Lookin at Lee — 20/1

Practical Joke — 20/1

Thunder Snow — 25/1

J Boys Echo — 30/1

Patch — 30/1

Royal Mo — 30/1

Sonneteer — 30/1

State of Honor — 30/1

Irap — 40/1

Untrapped — 40/1

Local Hero — 60/1

Fast and Accurate — 80/1

Fact Finding — 100/1

Thumbnail photo via Jamie Rhodes/USA TODAY Sports Images