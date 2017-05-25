Kim Kardashian’s Former Mansion With Kris Humphries Listed For $5.5M

Share this:

If you have a few million dollars laying around and are a “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” super fan, then we’ve found the perfect house for you.

Well, 3,800 square foot mansion, to be exact.

The infamous house where Atlanta Hawks forward Kris Humphries proposed to Kim Kardashian, his wife of 72 days, is for sale, according to TMZ, and it’s listed for a bargain $5.5 million.

Kardashian bought the five-bedroom, 4.5-bath mansion for $3.4 million and later sold it for $3.6 million, according to TMZ. It is a “Tuscan property,” as described by TMZ, so it feels like a little piece of Italy right in Beverly Hills.

“Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles” stars Josh and Matt Altman now are selling the place, according to TMZ.

Maybe Humphries is in the market for a summer home in L.A.?

Thumbnail photo via Robert Deutsch/USA TODAY Sports Images