Kyle Lowry To Opt Out Of Contract With Raptors, Become Free Agent

Kyle Lowry might have played his last game in a Toronto Raptors uniform.

The Raptors point guard confirmed to reporters Monday in Toronto that he’ll opt out of his contract this offseason to become an unrestricted free agent.

Expected as it was, Kyle Lowry made it official this AM in Toronto, telling local reporters: "I will be opting out" to become a free agent — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) May 8, 2017

This news isn’t all that surprising, but it’s still significant, as it’s entirely possible Lowry will play elsewhere next season. The Raptors could offer Lowry a five-year max contract, whereas other teams only can offer deals for up to four years, but it’s unclear whether Toronto will want to make what could be a $200 million investment for a 31-year-old point guard.

Lowry, who’s been named an All-Star in each of the last three seasons, is coming off a campaign in which he averaged a career-high 22.4 points per game while adding 7 assists and 4.8 rebounds per contest.

Toronto was eliminated from the NBA playoffs Sunday when the Cleveland Cavaliers capped a four-game sweep with a 109-102 win at Air Canada Centre.

