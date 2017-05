Share this:

Tweet







Lance Armstrong is alive and well.

The once-legendary and now disgraced cyclist used Instagram on Friday to dispel an internet rumor about his own death. Armstrong is seen in the video shaking his head in reaction to a fake-news headline claiming he had died.

"The rumors of my death are greatly exaggerated." – Mark Twain A post shared by Lance Armstrong (@lancearmstrong) on May 12, 2017 at 9:07am PDT

If there’s a more 2017 way to kill an internet hoax than this, we’d sure love to see it.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images