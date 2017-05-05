LaVar Ball Defends $495 Sneakers: ‘I Figure That’s What The Shoe Is Worth’

Share this:

LaVar Ball doesn’t care if you can’t afford the line of shoes he made for his son.

Ball unveiled the ZO2, which will be Lonzo Ball’s signature sneakers, on Thursday, and people were quick to criticize the shoe’s $495 price tag. Despite the fact that Lonzo hasn’t even been drafted yet, Ball believes it’s a worthy price point.

“I figure that’s what the shoe is worth,” LaVar Ball said on ESPN Radio’s “The Dan Le Batard Show” on Friday. “When you are your own owner, you can come up with any price you want.”

Ball released the ZO2’s after Nike, Adidas and Under Armour all passed on Lonzo because of his father’s demand to have them license the sneaker. Many have called out LaVar Ball for possibly costing his three sons money before they even reach the NBA, but Ball doesn’t care about that, either.

“All the other people on the outside is saying I’m costing them millions, you god dang right I’m costing them millions because it ain’t about millions with us,” Ball said, via ESPN.com. “It’s about them B’s — billions.

“The people that are complaining are the ones who can’t get the shoe and don’t want the shoe, and that’s fine because there’s a lot of people out here that want the shoe and can get the shoe.”

Ball didn’t give ESPN any specifics on how many pairs already have sold. The ZO2s are scheduled to ship Nov. 24.

