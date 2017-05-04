Lonzo Ball Unveils First Signature Shoe, And They’re Crazy Expensive

Share this:

The Ball family wasn’t able to latch on with a major brand like Nike or Adidas, but that hasn’t stopped them from putting out a product.

On Friday, Lonzo Ball and the Big Baller Brand revealed its first signature shoe: The ZO2.

And if you’re interested in scooping up a pair of Lonzo’s new shoe, be prepared for your wallet to take a serious hit.

Not too shabby for a 19-year-old who still is over a month away from becoming a professional basketball player.

