Lonzo Ball Unveils First Signature Shoe, And They’re Crazy Expensive

by on Thu, May 4, 2017 at 4:23PM
The Ball family wasn’t able to latch on with a major brand like Nike or Adidas, but that hasn’t stopped them from putting out a product.

On Friday, Lonzo Ball and the Big Baller Brand revealed its first signature shoe: The ZO2.

And if you’re interested in scooping up a pair of Lonzo’s new shoe, be prepared for your wallet to take a serious hit.

Not too shabby for a 19-year-old who still is over a month away from becoming a professional basketball player.

