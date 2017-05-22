Markelle Fultz Receives Exciting Celtics Gift Ahead Of NBA Draft

Share this:

Go crazy, internet. Markelle Fultz now has a Boston Celtics shirt.

WRC TV’s Carol Maloney on Sunday gave the University of Washington men’s basketball star a gift, which will have NBA fans buzzing ahead of the 2017 NBA draft on June 22: a Boston Celtics T-shirt. Maloney acquired the shirt during her recent visit to TD Garden to cover Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals and surprised Fultz with it.

The Celtics are reportedly considering drafting Fultz with the No. 1 overall pick. He doesn’t sound at all disappointed with the idea of wearing green.

The 18-year-old prospect has spoken to Celtics star Isaiah Thomas about life in Boston and the possibility of playing in the same back-court.

But until NBA commissioner Adam Silver announces Fultz as the Celtics’ pick, Maloney’s gift to him only qualifies as “jumping the gun,” something the internet loves more than just about anything else.

Thumbnail photo via John Hefti/USA TODAY Sports Images