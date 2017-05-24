Martellus Bennett Wants Credit For Being ‘People’s Champ’ Of Celebration Rules

Share this:

Tweet







Martellus Bennett is a big advocate for fun, and he wants the NFL to recognize that.

The Green Bay Packers tight end, who won Super Bowl LI with the New England Patriots this season, went on a tirade on Twitter against the NFL’s strict celebration rules in March. And now that the NFL confirmed Tuesday that it would relax the rules next season, allowing players to use the ball as a prop, celebrate on the ground and celebrate with teammates, Bennett wants some credit.

“They listened to me,” Bennett said Wednesday, via USA TODAY Sports’ Packers Wire. “I feel like I did that for the people. I’m the people’s champ. I did that for the players in the league.”

All joking aside, Bennett was happy to hear the news about the rule change, even though he isn’t planning on benefitting from it.

“I don’t really celebrate, I just like to see other guys celebrate,” Bennett said. “I like it when Odell (Beckham Jr.) dances and does all the cool stuff, all the young buck stuff.”

“I’m just a guy,” Bennett added. “I just feel like it took 10 other guys to help me score, so I don’t gotta point to the back of my jersey or stuff like that.”

Thumbnail photo via Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports Images