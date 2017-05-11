MLB Rumors: Here’s The Contract Matt Harvey (Maybe) Would Land In Free Agency

Share this:

Matt Harvey still is under contract with the New York Mets. He’s earning just north of $5 million this season, after which he’ll enter his third year of arbitration, and he’s slated to become a free agent following the 2018 Major League Baseball campaign.

But what would the beleaguered pitcher earn right now on the open market?

It once seemed reasonable to think Harvey someday would land a contract near $200 million. A lot has changed over the last few years, though, and the right-hander no longer seems like a desirable option, especially in the aftermath of his three-game suspension for not showing up to Saturday’s game.

In fact, several current and former major league executives surveyed Wednesday told Bleacher Report that Harvey would get only a one-year contract worth $10-15 million if he was a free agent right now.

Of course, that’s just speculation. But it’s far from the $200 million mark, huh?

“Some teams wouldn’t touch him,” one American League scout told Bleacher Report.

Now, Harvey still has time to increase his value before hitting free agency, even if the Mets ultimately get tired of his antics and trade him away. There’s also no denying his upside as a former National League All-Star who looked like a legitimate ace in parts of three seasons from 2012 to 2015.

But Harvey comes with off-field baggage, has a serious injury history and will turn 29 before next season. Oh yeah, and he has been terrible over the last two years, posting a 6-12 record and a 4.93 ERA in 23 starts since the beginning of 2016.

So, yeah, Harvey really blew it.

