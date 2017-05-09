Matt Harvey ‘Extremely Embarrassed’ By Actions Surrounding Mets Suspension

Share this:

Matt Harvey is sorry.

While many questions remain about what led to the New York Mets pitcher’s three-game suspension, he made it abundantly clear during a press conference Tuesday afternoon that he was sorry.

Here is Matt Harvey's full opening statement, in which he apologizes. #Mets pic.twitter.com/mAiAcEUFqd — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) May 9, 2017

Within his opening statement, the Mets right-hander said he was out past curfew Friday night, and he added that he golfed Saturday, which put himself “in a bad place to be ready to show up for a ballgame.”

Harvey was supposed to start Sunday against the Miami Marlins, but he was suspended three games for violating team rules. That came after he failed to show up for Saturday’s game, and the team and Harvey have differing views of what exactly happened. But it sure seems Harvey’s teammates are fed up with the pitcher’s actions.

Thumbnail photo via Brett Davis/USA TODAY Sports Images