MLB Rumors: Mets’ Matt Harvey Partied Until 4 A.M. Night Before No-Show

Share this:

Tweet







The New York Mets’ feud with Matt Harvey seems to get worse with every new rumor.

The Mets suspended Harvey for three games Sunday just hours before he was set to start against the Miami Marlins. The team simply said it was for a violation of team rules, and it was later revealed that it was because Harvey didn’t show up to Citi Field for Saturday’s game.

But it turns out it still is more complicated than that.

The New York Post’s Page Six reported Monday that Harvey was out boozing with friends at 1Oak, a club in Manhattan’s Chelsea neighborhood that’s a favorite haunt of celebrities, until 4 a.m. Saturday morning. Page Six’s source said Harvey didn’t even get to the club until 1 a.m.

What happened after that still is a bit of a mystery, as Harvey and the Mets have two different stories about how Saturday afternoon’s events unfolded. The club claims pitching coach Dan Warthen tried contacting Harvey around 4:30 p.m. and got no answer before the 28-year-old eventually texted Warthen that he had a migraine and couldn’t make it to the park. The Mets apparently weren’t pleased with that answer and sent security personnel to Harvey’s apartment at 10 p.m.

Harvey corroborated the last part, but he says he was the first one to reach out to the Mets about having a migraine. He said he was fine in the morning and even played a round of golf but woke up with the headache after an afternoon nap.

It seems the only part of this story that’s certain is that it’s far from over.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images