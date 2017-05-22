NBA Rumors: Paul Millsap Opts Out Of Hawks Contract, Hits Free Agency

Share this:

Add Paul Millsap to the impressive list of NBA players hitting free agency this summer.

Millsap has opted out of his $21.47 million contract with the Atlanta Hawks for the 2017-18 season and instead will become a free agent, Shams Charania of Yahoo! Sports’ The Vertical reported Monday, citing league sources.

Millsap’s decision doesn’t necessarily mean he’s leaving Atlanta, though. The All-Star forward has expressed his desire to re-sign with the Hawks, and the club now can offer him a maximum contract worth more than $200 million over five years.

The 32-year-old veteran has emerged as one of the league’s top power forwards over the past several seasons, earning All-Star nods in each of his last four campaigns. Millsap averaged a career-high 18.1 points per game for the Hawks last season to go along with 7.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest.

In short: He’d be a very valuable commodity on the free-agent market, and reports that he’ll rejoin Atlanta didn’t stop Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum from chiming in with a recruiting pitch.

Even if Millsap is leaning toward staying with the Hawks, his addition to the free agent pool should make the summer that much more interesting.

