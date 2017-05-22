NFL Rumors: Darrelle Revis Struggling To Find Work Because He Was ‘So Bad’ In 2016

Share this:

Darrelle Revis’ second tour with the New York Jets ended March 9. More than two months later, the former All-Pro cornerback remains out of a job.

In an effort to learn why one one of the best defensive backs of the past decade still is unemployed, ESPN.com’s Rich Cimini reached out to an NFL head coach, a team executive, a personnel director and a scout, all of whom spoke on the condition of anonymity.

His conclusion: “(T)he consensus is there’s no market for Revis because of a significant decline last season and whispers about his commitment.”

That’s not particularly surprising. Revis, who will turn 32 in July, was brutal last season for the Jets. After earning his seventh career Pro Bowl selection in 2015, the veteran looked uncharacteristically overmatched, ranking 64th in Pro Football Focus’ cornerback rankings and going without an interception until Week 17.

“His tape is so bad that it’s probably scaring a lot of teams away,” the scout told Cimini. “If he still thinks he’s a starter — and wants to be paid like a starter — that will be an issue.”

Cimini’s sources didn’t believe Revis is completely cooked, though — just that he no longer is the shutdown corner he used to be for the Jets and New England Patriots. He’s now best suited for zone coverage, one suggested.

“He has lost a step with his age and some change-of-direction (ability) with his knee (surgery in 2012),” the head coach told Cimini. “I still believe he can do an adequate job at corner. I’m not sure if he has the range for free safety. He used to be a physical tackler, but with age that’s gotten worse, so playing strong safety is out of the question. Let him play corner with some protection and he’ll do fine.”

The Jets, who cut Revis in March, still owe him $6 million in guaranteed money, which they’ll have to pay him unless he signs a more lucrative contract with another team. If he signs a $1 million deal, for example, New York must pay him $5 million this season. This setup could entice a team to take a chance on the aging star if he agrees to sign for less than he is accustomed to making.

