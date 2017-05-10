NFL Rumors: LeGarrette Blount Given Rarely-Used Tender By Patriots

Share this:

Here’s a new one: The New England Patriots gave running back LeGarrette Blount an unrestricted free-agent tender prior to May 9, ProFootballTalk reported.

The tender is for one year and worth $1.1 million, according to PFT. If Blount signs with another team before July 22, then he still counts in the compensatory pick formula because the Patriots used the tender. Typically, teams do not acquire comp picks for players signed after May 9.

The tender also gives the Patriots exclusive negotiating rights with Blount from July 22 through the Tuesday following Week 10, at which time he could sign with another team again, PFT explained.

The tender could discourage another team from signing Blount since compensatory picks typically are cherished. The tender also could encourage Blount to take any deal worth more than $1.1 million since he’s essentially bound to the Patriots from July 22 until the middle of November.

The Patriots don’t really need Blount with an already crowded backfield. They added veterans Mike Gillislee and Rex Burkhead, signed undrafted rookie LeShun Daniels and already had James White, Dion Lewis and D.J. Foster at running back.

