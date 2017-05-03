One-Armed Middle School Catcher Luke Terry’s Skills Will Blow Your Mind

Share this:

Catching is one of the most difficult positions in baseball. It requires a sharp eye, a powerful arm and cat-like reflexes. And one kid in Tennessee is doing all of that with one arm.

Luke Terry lost his right arm when he was 19 months old after contracting E. coli. Luke’s mother, Dana Terry, told The Tennessean on Monday that Luke flatlined three times during the process.

“They put the PICC line in his arm (to treat the E. coli),” Terry said. “And the bacteria went to his arm, where the PICC line was. It just started eating his arm away.

“They had to put (the PICC line) in because he had to have so many shots and blood drawn so much that his veins were just mush.”

But Luke is alive and well at 14 years old, and now he is a star on the Cornersville Middle School baseball team. And it’s not hard to see why when you see his skills behind the plate.

Big shout out to cornersville's middle school catcher. With the use of one arm, this guy is getting it done. What a stud. pic.twitter.com/4rhPycFGyY — Travis Holland (@tholland25) April 13, 2017

Besides being the starting catcher, Luke also is one of the top three players on his team and bats third in the order. He said he doesn’t think much about his disability, but he’s an inspiration to his coach and teammates.

“He has a work ethic that is unbelievable,” Cornersville coach Mike Tatum told The Tennessean. “A lot of us coaches get to complaining about something we can’t do. Then if you look at him, we should be ashamed of ourselves sometimes. If you want to, there is about anything you can do. Just watch him.”

