The Chelmsford High School wrestling team announced Tuesday that Nik Sperounis died of cancer (angiosarcoma). He was 18 years old.

“After a very hard fought (two-year) battle with Cancer Nik passed,” the wrestling team wrote on Facebook. “Nik was one of the toughest, most positive, and athletic kids I have ever coached. It is such a heart breaking situation. My thoughts go out to his family. It is hard for me to put into words the impact he had on the program, students, school district, and me over the past (four) years. He was loved by everyone. Sometimes things don’t make sense. Rest in Peace Nik Sperounis.”

Sperounis was a three-sport athlete and his diagnosis came after his sophomore season, which left him on the sidelines, per The Boston Globe. His two-year battle with cancer inspired his football team, wrestling team, and lacrosse team.

“The people, Chelmsford high school, the football program, the wrestling program, lacrosse program love that kid,” wrestling coach Chris Piscione said, per The Boston Globe. “We support him and his family. I will never forget him and what he did, his contribution here, and the support he gave us when he’s fighting for his life every day.”

Piscione added: “It’s tough to put into words what he meant to everyone, especially the kids he grew up with. He meant everything to them.”

Sperounis pushed his teammates on the field as hard as they pushed him when his condition worsened. He was able to attend his prom and graduation before he died.