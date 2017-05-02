Patriots Claim Wide Receiver Devin Street Off Waivers From Colts

Share this:

The New England Patriots reunited with wide receiver Devin Street on Tuesday.

The Patriots claimed Street off waivers from the Indianapolis Colts. Street had a brief stint on the Patriots’ practice squad in 2016 before being signed by the Colts. He was waived Monday.

Street, who’s 6-foot-3, 200 pounds, caught one 20-yard pass in five games with the Colts last season. He has 10 career receptions for 152 yards with one touchdown in three NFL Seasons.

Street was selected in the fifth round of the 2014 NFL Draft out of Pittsburgh by the Dallas Cowboys.

