Red Bull GRC Reveals Unique Track Layout For Race At Thompson Speedway

Share this:

Tweet







Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park is set to host Red Bull Global Rallycross for the first time on June 3 and 4, and based on the track layout, the double-header seems like it will produce some great racing.

Red Bull GRC announced Friday that the 0.895-mile rallycross track Thompson has built for Rounds 3 and 4 will be the first in the series’ history to include portions of both an oval and road course.

In addition to a long dirt section in the middle of the lap, drivers will have to tackle a combination of tight, technical corners, and long sweepers.

Fans could see a New Englander fighting for a spot on the podium during the two rounds at Thompson.

Massachusetts-native Cabot Bigham spent much of the first round getting used to the Supercar class, but was only a few tenths off the leader’s pace in the final event Sunday in Louisville. If Bigham continues to improve, he could have a successful homecoming.

Thumbnail photo via Red Bull Content Pool