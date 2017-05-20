Red Sox Make Interesting Roster Move Ahead Of Friday’s Game Vs. Athletics

Share this:

The Boston Red Sox take on the Oakland Athletics on Friday night with first pitch scheduled for 9:35 P.M. ET.

Before the game, the Red Sox made a roster move and recalled right handed pitcher Noe Ramirez from Triple-A Pawtucket and optioned left handed pitcher Robbie Ross Jr. down to Pawtucket.

The move was an interesting one after many thought pitcher Hector Velazquez would be sent back down after a poor debut on the mound in Thursday nights loss.

For more on the roster move, check out the video above from “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Men’s Wearhouse.

Thumbnail photo from Nick Turchiaro/USA TODAY Sports Images