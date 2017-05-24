Red Sox Pitcher Chris Sale Is Dominant By Wasting No Time On The Hill

Share this:

Tweet







Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale will try to make history at Fenway Park against the Texas Rangers on Wednesday night.

In Sale’s previous two starts against the Rangers, Sale tallied double digit strikeouts in both games.

Sale works extremely quick on the mound and rarely ever shakes off the catcher behind the plate and uses fast pace to take advantage of hitters.

For more on Sale’s strategy on the bump, check out the video above from “Red Sox Gameday Live,” presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo from Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images