Red Sox Vs. Brewers Lineup: Jackie Bradley Jr. Returns For Boston

The Boston Red Sox dropped the first game of their three-game series with the Milwaukee Brewers but it didn’t have anything to do with their offense.

The Red Sox scored seven runs in an 11-7 loss at Miller Park on Tuesday night and manager John Farrell has elected to keep his lineup relatively the same for Wednesday night’s matchup.

Mookie Betts remains in the leadoff spot hoping to keep his recent hot streak going. Betts went 4-for-4 on Tuesday night and has seven hits in his last 15 at-bats since being moved up in the order.

Meanwhile, Jackie Bradley Jr. returns to center field after a three-game absence from the lineup. Bradley Jr. will slot into the No. 6 hole in the order behind Hanley Ramirez, who will make his first appearance of the season at first base.

Christian Vazquez gets the call behind the plate to do the catching for right-hander Kyle Kendrick. Kendrick’s first start of the season didn’t go well as he was tagged for six runs in four innings of work against the Baltimore Orioles on May 3.

He will be opposed by Chase Anderson for Milwaukee who has enjoyed a stellar start to the 2017 campaign. The Brewers right-hander is 2-0 with a 2.86 ERA and has held opponents to a .238 average through six starts.

Here are the complete lineups for Wednesday’s Red Sox vs. Brewers game.

RED SOX (17-15)

Mookie Betts, RF

Dustin Pedroia, 2B

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Hanley Ramirez, 1B

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Josh Rutledge, 3B

Christian Vazquez, C

Kyle Kendrick, RHP (0-1, 13.50 ERA)

BREWERS (17-16)

Keon Broxton, CF

Eric Thames, 1B

Ryan Braun, LF

Travis Shaw, 3B

Domingo Santana, RF

Hernán Pérez, 2B

Jett Bandy, C

Orlando Arcia, SS

Chase Anderson, RHP (2-0, 2.86 ERA)

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images