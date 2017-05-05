Red Sox’s Eduardo Rodriguez Takes The Hill Vs. Twins With ‘Boosted Confidence’

Share this:

Tweet







The Boston Red Sox will play the Minnesota Twins on Friday night to kick off a six-game road trip.

The Red Sox will send left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez to the hill coming off of a big start against the defending World Series champions Chicago Cubs.

NESN’s Guerin Austin caught up with Red Sox pitching coach Carl Willis and manager John Farrell to discuss Rodriguez’s sold start to the 2017 season.

To hear Willis and Farrell check out the video above from “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Men’s Wearhouse.

Thumbnail photo from Evan Habeeb/USA TODAY Sports Images