Red Sox’s Sloppy Defense Leads To 7-4 Loss Vs. Brewers On Wednesday Night

Share this:

Tweet







The Boston Red Sox dropped the second game of their three-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers 7-4 on Wednesday night at Miller Park.

The Red Sox’s sloppy defense contributed to a four-run fifth inning for the Brewers that put the game out of reach for Boston.

The Red Sox currently are second in the major leagues in errors with 29 this season.

For more on the Red Sox’s sloppy defense, check out the video above from “Red Sox Final,” presented by Plainridge Park Casino.

Thumbnail photo from Benny Sieu/USA TODAY Sports Images