Rob Manfred Condemns Fans’ Racist Taunts Of Adam Jones In Strong Statement

Major League Baseball is putting its foot down after an ugly incident Monday night at Fenway Park.

Baltimore Orioles outfielder Adam Jones said after his team’s 5-2 win over the Boston Red Sox that fans yelled racial slurs in his direction and even threw a bag of peanuts at him.

Red Sox president Sam Kennedy, Boston mayor Marty Walsh and Massachusetts governor Charlie Baker were among those who spoke out against the fans actions Tuesday. Later in the afternoon, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred offered his own harsh rebuke.

“The racist words and actions directed at Adam Jones at Fenway Park last night are completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated at any of our ballparks,” Manfred said in a statement, via The Boston Globe. “My office has been in contact with the Red Sox, and the club has made it clear that they will not tolerate this inexcusable behavior.

“Our 30 clubs will continue to work with fans and security to provide a family-friendly environment. Any individual who behaves in such offensive fashion will be immediately removed from the ballpark and subject to further action.

“The behavior of these few ignorant individuals does not reflect the millions of great baseball fans who attend our games.”

The Orioles and Red Sox will square off again Tuesday night at Fenway.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images