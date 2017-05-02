Boston Mayor Hopes Red Sox Fans Give Adam Jones ‘Standing Ovation’

Share this:

When Adam Jones steps to the plate for his first at-bat Tuesday night, Boston mayor Marty Walsh expects Red Sox fans to give Jones a welcome worthy of his All-Star status.

“I think the Red Sox fans will step up (Tuesday), and I think they’ll send a very positive message,” Walsh said, via CBS Boston. “I think that’s what we do in Boston.”

Besides urging a “standing ovation” on the part of the Fenway Park faithful, however, Walsh wasn’t in a happy mood. He condemned the racist taunts the Baltimore Orioles outfielder said he endured during Monday’s game, calling the fan or fans “nothing but a racist” while apologizing on behalf of the city.

“I’m upset about this,” Walsh was quoted as saying. “Certainly, we don’t condone this type of behavior. The city of Boston, the Red Sox organization, doesn’t condone this type of behavior. It’s an unfortunate incident, and it should not reflect the city, who we are as Boston.

“Something like this doesn’t belong in sports,” he added. “I wish we could find out who these people were or who this person was that says this. If they claim to be a sports fan, they’re not a sports fan — nothing but a racist.”

Walsh wasn’t the only one with a strong reaction to Jones’ claims. The Red Sox issued a statement saying they were “sickened” and have a “zero tolerance” policy toward such incidents, and that a review of Monday’s events was underway.

