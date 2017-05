Share this:

The San Antonio Spurs will host the Houston Rockets on Monday night for Game 1 of their second-round NBA playoff series.

The Spurs survived a tough six-game first-round series against the Memphis Grizzlies to reach Round 2, while the Rockets eliminated the Oklahoma City Thunder in five games.

Here’s how to watch Rockets vs. Spurs online.

When: Monday, May 1 at 9:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: TNT

Thumbnail photo via Soobum Im/USA TODAY Sports Images