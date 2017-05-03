Rockets Vs. Spurs Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoffs Game 2 Online

Share this:

The San Antonio Spurs are looking for answers against the Houston Rockets.

The Rockets obliterated the Spurs during Game 1 of their NBA Western Conference semifinals matchup Monday night, hitting 22 3-pointers in the 126-99 win.

Trevor Ariza led the Rockets with 23 points in Game 1, while James Harden added 20 points and 14 assists.

The Spurs will need to more from LaMarcus Aldridge if they plan to even the best-of-seven series at one game apiece Wednesday night at AT&T Center, as the star forward scored just four points and grabbed six rebounds during the Rockets’ Game 1 win.

Here’s how you can watch Spurs vs. Rockets online.

When: Wednesday, May 3, at 9:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: TNT Drama

Thumbnail photo via Soobum Im/USA TODAY Sports Images