Roger Federer Tries To Recruit Tom Brady As Doubles Partner At Met Gala

The tennis world better watch out because there’s a new doubles team coming to a court near you. Or at least that’s what Roger Federer wants.

The 18-time Grand Slam champion and world No. 4 was one of the many in attendance at Monday night’s illustrious Met Gala in New York, where he happened to run into Tom Brady. Federer, who appears to have had a great time based on his tweets, took a photo with the New England Patriots quarterback and used it as a way to recruit Brady as his doubles partner.

Federer has a gold medal from the 2008 Olympics in Beijing that he won with Swiss compatriot Stan Wawrinka, but he’s never won a doubles title at a Grand Slam tournament. Perhaps Brady can help Federer change that.