Silverstone Upping F1 British GP Security Over Fears Of Drone Attacks

The British Grand Prix typically is one of the most attended races on the Formula One calendar due to the sport’s long history in the U.K. Though that unfortunately means it’s also a prime target for terrorist attacks.

Silverstone Circuit is beefing up security for the F1 race on July 16 over fears that extremest groups, such as ISIS, could target the event using bomb-laden drones, British publication The Sun reports. Guards are expected to be on-site with electronic jammers and net guns to disable and/or shoot down any such devices.

Track officials reportedly confirmed Silverstone hired Drone Defence, a U.K.-based private security firm, for the Grand Prix.

“Outdoor events, festivals and sporting venues are all very attractive targets for rogue drone users,” Drone Defence founder Richard Gill told The Sun. “And when you consider that a lot of events have low-flying aircraft too, then the impact of a drone could be significant.”

This isn’t the first time a security detail such as this has been required in the U.K. In December, The Sun says British SAS troops blended in among crowds of holiday shoppers in London to disrupt terrorist plots.

Thumbnail photo via Lewis Hamilton