Southampton Vs. Arsenal Live Stream: Watch Premier League Game Online

Share this:

Tweet







Arsenal will try not to make history in its next game.

The Gunners will visit Southampton on Wednesday in the Premier League needing a win to preserve its hopes of finishing in the top four and qualifying for next season’s UEFA Champions League. An Arsenal loss or draw would mark the first time in manager Arsene Wenger’s 20 seasons in charge that the Gunners will miss out on the Champions League.

Southampton is winless in its last four games and desperately needs to rediscover its firepower on home turf.

Here’s how to watch Southampton vs. Arsenal online.

When: Wednesday, May 10, at 2:45 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live Extra

Thumbnail photo via YouTube/NBC Sports