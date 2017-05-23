Spurs’ Manu Ginobili Receives Heart-Warming Ovation After Game 4 Loss

Share this:

Tweet







The San Antonio Spurs’ season came to an end Monday night, as the Golden State Warriors completed a Western Conference finals sweep with a 129-115 victory in Game 4.

As the clock wound down and the Spurs’ defeat all but wrapped up, Manu Ginobili left the court to an incredible ovation from the AT&T Center crowd after what might have been his final NBA game.

Heart-felt ovation for Spurs legend @manuginobili as he leaves what might have been his final #NBA game. Respect#GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/5Kyzfh6c4p — NBA.com (@NBAcom) May 23, 2017

If this it for Ginobili, the 39-year-old has put together quite the résumé. In his 15-year career, he was a part of four NBA championship teams with the Spurs and led the Argentina national team to an Olympic gold medal in 2004.

Thumbnail photo via Soobum Im/USA TODAY Sports Images