Tennis Player Banned From French Open After Awkwardly Kissing Reporter

Even Joe Namath probably cringed.

Tennis player Maxime Hamou took a page out of Broadway Joe’s book Monday by trying to steal a kiss from a female reporter on live TV. Only Hamou didn’t just tell the reporter, Maly Thomas, that he wanted to smooch her. Instead, he actually went in for the kill.

Quand #Hamou, en mode séducteur niveau 30/4, prend un râteau avec autant de dents qu'un présentateur TV par @Maly_Tweet. @malaisetele. #RG17 pic.twitter.com/tPbkmGrYGn — Prise Marteau (@PriseMarteau) May 30, 2017

Thomas wasn’t having it and tried to pull away from Hamou, who was being interviewed following his French Open loss to Pablo Cuevas. Hamou was persistent, though, making for an incredibly uncomfortable scene.

Hamou since has apologized for his actions, which clearly ticked off Thomas, who told Huffington Post France she would have punched the 21-year-old had she not been on live TV. But the French Tennis Federation revoked Hamou’s tournament credential Tuesday while calling the incident “reprehensible” in a statement.