Terry Frei Tweets Racist Remark About Japanese Driver Winning Indy 500

It was hard to not feel happy for Takuma Sato on Sunday, as he narrowly won the 101st running of the Indianapolis 500. Some people, though, were anything but excited to see the Japanese driver take the checkered flag during Memorial Day weekend.

Terry Frei, an author who also covers sports for the Denver Post, took to twitter after the Indy 500 to share his thoughts on Sato’s victory. He apparently realized how the remarks likely would be received, as he quickly deleted the tweet, though not before other Twitter users were able to take screenshots.

We’ll let you be the judge as to whether the comments were out of line.

feel like we're getting to the point where The Ratio should be taught in schools as scientific law pic.twitter.com/cZi316iccW — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) May 28, 2017

Personally, we loved Sato’s triumph at the Brickyard, as his enthusiasm on the podium is what racing is all about.

Speaking of enthusiasm, a pair of Japanese broadcasters gave new meaning to that word as Sato crossed the finish line.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images