The Football Word: Which Veteran Patriots Could Be Fighting For Roster Spots

Share this:

Tweet







The New England Patriots added even more firepower to their already potent offense this offseason, which means some veteran mainstays could be fighting for roster spots.

NESN.com’s Doug Kyed and Zack Cox broke down running back and wide receiver roster battles to watch this spring and summer during organized team activities, minicamp and training camp on this week’s episode of “The Football Word.”

Watch the full show above.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler III/USA TODAY Sports Images