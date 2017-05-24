The Red Sox Were Solid In All Areas In Boston’s 11-6 Win Vs. Rangers

Share this:

The Boston Red Sox earned an 11-6 win against the Texas Rangers Tuesday night after a solid performance from Boston’s offense, defense, and pitching.

The Red Sox put on a display of clutch hitting with two outs and stellar defense to defeat the red hot Rangers who had won 11 of their last 12 games entering Tuesday.

After the game Red Sox shortstop Xander Boagaerts said Boston “had a good game all-around.”

