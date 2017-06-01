Tiger Woods’ Girlfriend Allegedly ‘Broke Out In Hysterics’ After His Arrest

Share this:

Tiger Woods’ girlfriend reportedly was irate after learning of the golfer’s Monday morning arrest.

Kristin Smith, a stylist based in Dallas, allegedly broke out into hysterics following Woods’ DUI, according to TMZ.

And apparently, Smith looked to retail therapy to try to raise her spirits, as she was seen in Dallas on Tuesday morning with loads of shopping bags.

We have a feeling Smith won’t be very pleased when she sees the dashcam footage of Woods’ arrest, either.

Story photo via Coed.com

Thumbnail photo via Orlando Ramirez/USA TODAY Sports Images