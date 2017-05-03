Toledo Mud Hens To Wear Amazing Sgt. Pepper’s Uniforms On ‘Beatles Night’

Baseball teams everywhere will have difficulty beating the the Toledo Mud Hens for uniform-of-the-year bragging rights in 2017.
The Mud Hens will celebrate “Beatles Night” on June 16 with awesome Sgt. Pepper’s Loney Hearts Club Band-themed jerseys. The Beatles released the iconic album on June 1, 1967, and the Mud Hens will mark its 50th anniversary in style.
Here’s the Sgt. Pepper’s Loney Hearts Club Band album cover.
It’s obvious the Mud Hens have won this round. Your move, baseball.
Thumbnail photo via Andrew Weber/USA TODAY Sports Images
