Toledo Mud Hens To Wear Amazing Sgt. Pepper’s Uniforms On ‘Beatles Night’

Baseball teams everywhere will have difficulty beating the the Toledo Mud Hens for uniform-of-the-year bragging rights in 2017.

The Mud Hens will celebrate “Beatles Night” on June 16 with awesome Sgt. Pepper’s Loney Hearts Club Band-themed jerseys. The Beatles released the iconic album on June 1, 1967, and the Mud Hens will mark its 50th anniversary in style.

FIRST LOOK: Let us introduce to you our fab Sgt. Pepper's-themed jerseys we'll wear for 'Beatles Night' on June 16. pic.twitter.com/oiIjKUPLYg — Toledo Mud Hens (@MudHens) May 2, 2017

Here’s the Sgt. Pepper’s Loney Hearts Club Band album cover.

1. The Beatles – Sgt. Peppers Lonely Hearts Club Band (1967)https://t.co/9n626Y6Ipx pic.twitter.com/qSlW8W3kfO — Juan Ceñal (@ordago13) May 2, 2017

It’s obvious the Mud Hens have won this round. Your move, baseball.

Thumbnail photo via Andrew Weber/USA TODAY Sports Images