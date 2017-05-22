Twitter Blames Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner For Cavs’ Game 3 Loss

Share this:

The Cleveland Cavaliers squandered a 21-point lead in their loss to the Boston Celtics in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals, but the internet doesn’t think the Cavs players are to blame.

That’s because Khloe Kardashian, girlfriend of Cleveland big man Tristan Thompson, and Kylie Jenner were at Quicken Loans Arena for Sunday’s game, which social media believed brought the Cavaliers misfortune.

Ahh, that explains it pic.twitter.com/9nMLhyGVuT — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) May 22, 2017

@TheNBACentral I will pay for her plain ticket myself, JUST GO AWAY!!!! pic.twitter.com/zKUjUPY7os — L❤️ (@LynnSlime_) May 22, 2017

We have a feeling Cavs fans are hoping the two reality television stars don’t make an appearance for Game 4 on Tuesday night.

Thumbnail photo via Thomas B. Shea/USA TODAY Sports Images